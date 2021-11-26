Japan to launch new scheme to foster start-ups

Starting next year, the government will provide subsidies to large companies that employ future entrepreneurs, and also to start-ups that accept large companies’ workers on loan.

The number of start-ups has rapidly increased in the United States, China and some European countries, and new businesses have driven economic growth in those countries. Japan has lagged behind other nations in the number of its start-ups, leading the government to decide it was necessary to launch new support measures.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry will allocate ¥860 million in its supplementary budget proposal for this fiscal year, ending in March. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has positioned the fostering of start-ups as one of the pillars of the government’s growth strategy.