Malaysia issues travel ban on seven African nations

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said starting today, Malaysians are banned from visiting South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Foreigners with a travel history to the seven countries within the last 14 days are also not allowed to enter Malaysia, he said.

Malaysians and permanent residents returning to Malaysia after visits to these destinations are allowed to enter but must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“These travellers cannot undergo home quarantine. It has to be done at a quarantine station, regardless of vaccination status,” said Khairy.

Samples will also be taken from all travellers arriving from the said countries for genomic surveillance.

Khairy said based on genomic surveillance up to Nov 26, there are no reports of the B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant in Malaysia.