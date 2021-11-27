S. Korean, US defense chiefs to discuss OPCON transfer, China

Wartime OPCON Transfer, FOC Test Timing



The meeting will be the last chance for the Moon Jae-in government to take further steps toward its public commitment to expeditiously regain wartime OPCON before his term ends in May, although a complete transition will be impossible to achieve by then.



The key issue is whether Seoul and Washington will advance discussions on the timing of the wartime OPCON transfer. The South Korean official expressed expectations for progress and underscored that prior consultations have proceeded in a “very amicable” manner, unlike last year’s SCM held during the Trump administration.



The official said the joint statement of the 53rd SCM would not carry a negative tone on the issue. But when asked whether the statement will specify the timing of the postponed test of Seoul’s full operational capability, the official said the two countries were still in discussions on the ”sensitive issue.“



The South Korean military must demonstrate it has the core military capabilities required to lead the combined defense posture in the Korean theater in order to retake wartime OPCON, in accordance with the Conditions-based OPCON Transition Plan.

Seoul’s military capabilities have to be verified through a three-stage assessment, which consists of the initial operational capability, full operational capability, and full mission capability in that order. The South Korean and US allies completed the first-stage in 2019, but the two countries have only conducted a rehearsal of the second stage, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.