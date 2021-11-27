Singapore to extend VTLs to 6 more countries, including Thailand and Cambodia

This will take the total number of air VTLs announced so far to 27.

Pre-pandemic, these 27 countries contributed to about 60 per cent of the total daily arrivals at Changi Airport, CAAS said.

The new travel lanes will further broaden Changi's network and help reclaim and rebuild Singapore's status as an international aviation hub with global connectivity, CAAS added.

Travellers from Thailand may enter Singapore under the VTL from Dec 14. Applications for vaccinated travel passes under the travel lane will open on Dec 7 at 10am.

Travellers from Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey may enter Singapore under the VTL from Dec 16, and they can start to apply for travel passes from 10am on Dec 9.

With the launch of the six new VTLs, the daily quota of travellers allowed to enter Singapore under the VTL scheme will also be raised from 10,000 to 15,000.

This quota is about a third of the total pre-Covid-19 flows from the 27 countries that have established VTLs with Singapore, Transport Minister S. Iswaran told reporters at a virtual briefing on Friday.