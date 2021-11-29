Singapore tracking Omicron Covid-19 variant closely, may be forced to take steps back: PM Lee

But Mr Lee said he is confident the country will be able to live with the virus, and held up how its people have made a lot of progress in dealing with the disease over the past two years.

In his first public comments about Omicron, Mr Lee, who was speaking at the People's Action Party (PAP) convention on Sunday, said that Singapore must be mentally prepared for "more bumps along the way" as it deals with an evolving virus.

"We are tracking this very closely. We are not sure yet, but we may well be forced to take a few steps back again, before we can take more steps forward," he said.

"But despite all this, I am confident that, eventually, we will find our way to living with the virus and safely resume all the things we love to do.

"We are making all this effort because we want to get there safely, with as few casualties along the way," he added.