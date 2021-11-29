Amid omicron worries, Japan reinforces border control at major international airports

Arrivals at international airports including Narita, Haneda and Kansai with a previous record of staying in any designated country such as South Africa will as of Saturday have to take different routes through the airport to avoid contact with other passengers.

At Narita International Airport, quarantine officers are confirming whether incoming passengers had stayed in any of the designated countries by checking their written pledges of the places they visited in the past two weeks and their physical condition.

When they are found to have stayed in any designated country, they are asked to self-isolate at lodging facilities designated by the government for 10 days upon entry.

“To keep the variant at bay, we are trying to inquire where people had recently stayed more carefully than before,” one quarantine officer said.

At the major international airports, novel coronavirus infection tests are also being conducted on incoming passengers as before. First, an antigen test that gives a result in a short amount of time is given. If passengers who test negative to this rapid antigen test have levels of antigens close to the positive threshold, they will undergo a PCR test to closely check whether they are infected with the virus.