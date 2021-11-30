Xi sets out new China-Africa road map

Xi made the announcement in a keynote speech delivered via video link from Beijing to the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

To help Africa achieve its target of vaccinating 60 percent of its population by 2022, the president said, China will donate 600 million vaccine doses and offer another 400 million doses via joint production by Chinese and local firms.

China will also help African countries implement 10 health programs and send 1,500 medical workers and public health experts to the continent, he added.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and African countries. Xi said the two sides have forged an unbreakable fraternity in their joint struggle against imperialism and colonialism, and have embarked on a journey of cooperation toward development and revitalization.

"Together, we have written a splendid chapter of mutual assistance amid complex changes and set a shining example for building a new type of international relations," he said.