Despite concerns, U.S. is better prepared to fight omicron variant, CDC says

"One thing has become clear over the past 20 months: We cannot predict the future, but we can prepare for it," she said.

As part of the ramped-up efforts to ward off new variants, Walensky said, the United States has increased genomic sequencing from 8,000 samples a week earlier this year to 80,000 samples a week - one in every seven positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test results.

The CDC is also expanding its surveillance to four of the busiest airports in the country - New York's John F. Kennedy, San Francisco International, Newark Liberty and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson - for increased testing for specific international arrivals. The CDC will evaluate additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantines, Walensky added.