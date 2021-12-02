South Korea finds first cases of omicron

The first cases of the omicron variant were confirmed in a couple in their 40s who recently traveled to Nigeria and a man in his 30s whom they met after returning.



The couple returned to Korea on Nov. 24 after staying in Nigeria from Nov. 14 through 23. Their PCR tests, taken on the day of their arrival, came back positive the next day.



As both were fully vaccinated, they were exempted from post-travel quarantine and had at least a day to roam freely in Incheon, where they live.



The couple’s teenage son also tested positive since. His omicron test results are still pending.



Later the same evening the agency said a further two cases were identified, also among recent travelers to Nigeria, bringing the total number of known cases to five.



The two women in their 50s visited Nigeria from Nov. 13 to 22. They tested positive Nov. 24, a day after returning. Neither were vaccinated.



So far all of the patients confirmed with omicron have shown mild symptoms, the agency said.