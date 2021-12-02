Tue, December 07, 2021

2nd omicron case detected in Japan

A man who arrived in Japan from Peru was confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Wednesday.

It is the second case of the variant confirmed in Japan.

The man, who is in his 20s, tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases confirmed he was infected with the variant after conducting a genome analysis.

Japan’s first omicron case was detected on Tuesday in a diplomat who arrived in Japan from Namibia.

