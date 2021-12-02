2nd omicron case detected in Japan

It is the second case of the variant confirmed in Japan.
The man, who is in his 20s, tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases confirmed he was infected with the variant after conducting a genome analysis.
Japan’s first omicron case was detected on Tuesday in a diplomat who arrived in Japan from Namibia.
Published : December 02, 2021
By : The Japan News
