Germany imposes strict curbs on unvaccinated to stem Covid

The officials also backed a plan to make Covid shots compulsory, saying that the lower house of parliament would vote on it soon. Scholz said he expects the measure to pass, and Merkel said she would vote for it if she was in the Bundestag.

"We're in a very, very difficult situation," said the Social Democrat, who is due to be sworn in on Wednesday. "We have very many citizens who are vaccinated but not enough to prevent another wave of infections. Those who have not been vaccinated must do so, and that's my very urgent personal appeal."

A vaccine mandate would be a major departure after Merkel and other officials insisted shots would be a personal choice. The soft tone may have contributed to Germany's relatively tepid uptake, with less than 70% of the population fully inoculated. The step will be controversial, and further protests from vaccine opponents are all but assured.

Germany's change in power after the Sept. 26 election has slowed the government's response to a resurgence in the pandemic. Despite the growing urgency as hospitals fill up, authorities were keen to avoid blanket curbs and close schools.

The new measures include tighter contact restrictions for non-vaccinated people, shutting nightclubs in places with high infection rates and strict limits on the number of spectators at large public events.