China, Russia may update investment deal

China and Russia are looking into the feasibility of updating their bilateral investment treaty, which was signed in 2006 and took effect in 2009, to provide better institutional support for the two nations' investment cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Shu Jueting, a spokeswoman for the ministry, made the remark during a news briefing when being asked about a recent meeting via video link between Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, which was the 26th regular exchange between Chinese and Russian heads of government.

"While fully recognizing the achievements in China-Russia economic and trade relations this year and the upward momentum of bilateral pragmatic cooperation in various areas, the two sides have reached multiple consensuses in furthering cooperation to give new impetus to the China-Russia comprehensive and strategic partnership of coordination in the new era," Shu said.

Trade between China and Russia is on a fast growth track this year, despite a 2.9 percent decline on a yearly basis in 2020. Their bilateral trade in goods reached more than $115.6 billion in the first 10 months of this year, up 30.9 percent year-on-year, compared with $107.77 billion for the whole of 2020, according to customs statistics.