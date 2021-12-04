Tue, December 07, 2021

international

Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.4 million across Southeast Asia, with 27,128 new cases reported on Friday (December 3). New deaths are at 548, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 293,176.

Singapore’s medical technology firm Acumen Diagnostics announced on Friday that its two PCR test kits - Acu-Corona 2.0 and Acu-Corona Duplex - which can detect the Delta variant, can also identify the Omicron strain. The firm said that since the kits are manufactured locally, they can be deployed quickly and cost about half the price of imported ones. The firm currently operates two laboratories that can process 7,000 diagnostic tests daily.

Vietnam’s Department of Education and Training has said that secondary and high school students in HCM City will have 12 to 30 in-person lessons per week, depending on Covid-19 risk levels, when the city allows schools to reopen. Students attending schools in areas of low risk would have no more than 30 in-person lessons per week, while extra classes will be held online.
 

Related News

Published : December 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.