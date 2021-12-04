Tue, December 07, 2021

international

Cambodia-Thai borders in Battambang to open soon

The governors of Battambang and Pailin province met with their counterpart from Thailands Chanthaburi province to discuss reopening the border to allow legally permitted Cambodian migrant workers to return to work, according to the Battamabang provincial administration.

The meeting was attended by Battambang provincial governor Sok Lou, Pailin governor Ban Sreymom and Chanthaburi provincial governor Suthee Thongyam.

They talked about facilitating the commuting procedures for Cambodians who are still working in Chanthaburi province despite the pandemic.

The Battambang provincial administration said that the Thai authorities will reopen the border checkpoints between Chanthaburi and Battambang for lawfully employed migrant workers soon.

They said that workers will only get permission to work in Thailand if they have already been fully vaccinated with two doses and tested they've tested negative for Covid-19. They must also undergo quarantine and have to undergo quarantine in Thailand.

Workers who are unsure of their employment status should contact their employers as they are responsible for the workers once they are in Thailand.

Related News

Published : December 04, 2021

By : The Phnom Penh Post

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.