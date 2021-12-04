Cambodia-Thai borders in Battambang to open soon

The meeting was attended by Battambang provincial governor Sok Lou, Pailin governor Ban Sreymom and Chanthaburi provincial governor Suthee Thongyam.

They talked about facilitating the commuting procedures for Cambodians who are still working in Chanthaburi province despite the pandemic.

The Battambang provincial administration said that the Thai authorities will reopen the border checkpoints between Chanthaburi and Battambang for lawfully employed migrant workers soon.

They said that workers will only get permission to work in Thailand if they have already been fully vaccinated with two doses and tested they've tested negative for Covid-19. They must also undergo quarantine and have to undergo quarantine in Thailand.

Workers who are unsure of their employment status should contact their employers as they are responsible for the workers once they are in Thailand.