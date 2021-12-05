Full-cycle production of Sputnik V vaccine to be set up in Việt Nam

T&T Group of Việt Nam signed a memorandum of understanding with the RDIF and Binnopharm Group, one of Russia's leading pharmaceutical firms, on the transfer of production technology and the formation of a research centre and a facility with full cycle production capacity of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine along with the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in Việt Nam.

Accordingly, the RDIF will transfer necessary vaccine production technologies and give comprehensive support to selected Vietnamese partners to ensure that the Vietnamese-produced vaccine meets the standards of Russian-made vaccines.