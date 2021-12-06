Asean reported over 26,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

In the Philippines, the government fell short in achieving its goal of inoculating 9 million individuals during the three-day national Covid-19 vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje on Thursday reported that over 7.6 million individuals were vaccinated against Covid-19 during the drive.

Despite not achieving its goal, which was already adjusted from the initial 15 million vaccination target, Cabotaje said the government is still “very happy” with its achievement.

“We are very happy with the initial report because this is more than two times the daily vaccination rate,” she said.