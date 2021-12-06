Tue, December 07, 2021

Asean reported over 26,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.21 million across Southeast Asia, with 26,362 new cases reported on Sunday (December 5). New deaths are at 451, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 294,155.

Vietnamese pharmaceutical company VABIOTECH and Sovico Group signed a cooperation agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on the supply and production of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam in Moscow on Wednesday as part of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's visit to the country.

 

 

The deal also covers the expansion of Sputnik V vaccine supply sources in Vietnam as well as nearby countries and territories, and the collaboration in technology transfer and quality checks.

In the Philippines, the government fell short in achieving its goal of inoculating 9 million individuals during the three-day national Covid-19 vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje on Thursday reported that over 7.6 million individuals were vaccinated against Covid-19 during the drive.

Despite not achieving its goal, which was already adjusted from the initial 15 million vaccination target, Cabotaje said the government is still “very happy” with its achievement.

“We are very happy with the initial report because this is more than two times the daily vaccination rate,” she said.

