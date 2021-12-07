Omicron detected in 17 U.S. states; New York City expands vaccine mandate to private employers

New York City announced a coronavirus vaccine mandate for all private employers Monday as the city fights the spread of the omicron variant, and after the first seven cases among residents have been confirmed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, D, said Monday morning that he had decided to impose the aggressive measure, which he described as the first of its kind in the nation, to help reduce further spread of the virus and prevent the city from being hit with another wave of infections ahead of the winter holidays.

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top public health adviser, said Sunday that early reports about omicron cases being relatively mild are "encouraging."

"Though it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it, thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it," Fauci told CNN's State of the Union, as he expressed confidence that existing vaccines will confer "some degree, and maybe a considerable degree, of protection against the omicron variant, if, in fact, it starts to take hold in a dominant way in this country."