Tue, December 07, 2021

international

Asean reported over 25,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.23 million across Southeast Asia, with 25,340 new cases reported on Monday (December 6). New deaths are at 422, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 294,577.

Home-grown biotechnology firm BioAcumen Global has launched Singapore's first Omicron-specific Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kit. The new BioA Omicron Detection Kit is able to detect the Omicron variant specifically, besides prior variants of the coronavirus. Currently, PCR kits here that are capable of detecting Omicron require an additional gene sequencing step to confirm the specific variant. This takes an additional day.

Meanwhie, Philippines’ Department of Education expected more schools to be allowed to hold in-person classes next year following the smooth implementation of the pilot run in 118 schools last month and in an additional 177, including 28 in Metro Manila, starting this week.

So far, the physical classes have been going well with no reported COVID-19 cases among participants. 
The second batch of schools was likely to be the last to be added to the pilot run this year as students were expected to go on break starting December 20.
 

Related News

Published : December 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.