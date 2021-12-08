Moon faces dilemma over Beijing Olympics boycott

But the ministry added that the Korean government has supported the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics and hopes the event will contribute to peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the world and inter-Korean relations.



“The US side has informed us of the decision in advance through diplomatic channels. However, in the process of communication, we have not received any demands such as requesting to participate in the boycott,” the ministry said.



Citing past Chinese efforts to draw South Korea into the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a China-led multilateral development bank, Shin said the US had not taken issue with it at the time as the UK and Australia had already joined the institution before South Korea.



“This time also we should take a look at the moves of (other countries like) the UK and Australia and then decide on the position of Korea,” he said.



President Moon first proposed formally ending the Korean War at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Since then, the Beijing Games have been mentioned as a possible stage for the envisioned “peace event.” Moon has been moving ahead with plans to declare an end to the war in recent months.



South Korean national security adviser Suh Hoon recently went to China to meet with top Chinese Communist Party diplomat Yang Jiechi to seek the nation’s support for such a declaration.



A local media outlet recently reported that Cheong Wa Dae is considering delivering a letter from Moon to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the New Year. The report quoted a ruling party figure as saying Cheong Wa Dae intends to share information with North Korea about its negotiations with the US and China on declaring the war is over. The government later called the report “speculative.”



Last week, Moon met with US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin in Seoul to explain his motives for wanting to achieve such a declaration.



Despite Moon’s efforts, things are not all rosy, as the pandemic would make it difficult for Kim Jong-un to visit China. Additionally, the International Olympic Committee has refused to allow North Korea to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics.



Shin said an end-of-war declaration could be made at another time and that the two events should not be directly related.



“However, given the changing situation, it seems to be getting more and more difficult for the US, China and North Korea to cooperate to come up with a document to reach an agreement like the declaration of an end to the war,” Shin said.



By Shin Ji-hye