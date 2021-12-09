Omicron may change pandemic course without action, WHO warns

The organization also said while there's early evidence that omicron is milder than the delta strain, it's too early to be definitive.

"Certain features of omicron, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic," Tedros said.

Asked about a new study from Pfizer and BioNTech on how their vaccine works against omicron, Kate O'Brien, director of immunization and vaccines, said the WHO is aware and will look at the findings.

"We are still in a delta pandemic, so vaccinate with existing vaccines continues to be the top priority," she said.