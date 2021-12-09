Hyundai Motor likely to post record-high profit this year: analysts

Market analysts viewed that the Korean automaker’s focus on expanding sales of its ecofriendly models and broadening its product mix to enhance its brand value has helped the company to anticipate a turnaround this year.



Nine local securities firms’ outlook on Hyundai Motor’s yearly profit came at 7.9 trillion won on average, about 196 percent jump compared to a year ago -- a record-high since 2014 when it hit the 7.5 trillion won of operating profit for the first time.



Experts also forecasted Hyundai Motor’s Q4 operating profit at 1.9 trillion won on average, up by 53 percent on-year. They said the Korean automaker will post about 30 trillion won in sales on average, inched up by 5 percent compared to 2020.



From January to September, Hyundai Motor recorded an accumulated 5.1 trillion won in operating profit.



According to Hyundai Motor’s sister company Kia Motor, it has already surpassed its record-high operating profit in Q3 with an accumulated 3.8 trillion in operating profit from January to September. Its highest so far was 3.5 trillion won in 2012.



The nine securities firms’ outlook on Kia Motor’s Q4 operating profit came at 1.4 trillion won on average, a nearly 16 percent rise from a year ago.

From January to September, both Hyundai and Kia sold many cars globally compared to a year ago. Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis sold 144,000 cars with its latest GV70 and G80, dragging its sales up by 57 percent from 2020. Kia’s high-priced RV models such as Sorento and Carnival also led its sales.