India sends first consignment of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

The assistance was dispatched on a special flight that last night brought to Delhi from Kabul ten Indians and 94 Afghans, including members of the Afghan minority community. The minority community members carried with them 2 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib and some ancient Hindu manuscripts.

Under “Operation Devi Shakti”, a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan. They comprise 448 Indians and 206 Afghans, who include members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community. Some 565 people, including 438 Indians, were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August.