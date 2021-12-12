Sun, December 12, 2021

India sends first consignment of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

In view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, India on Saturday dispatched the first consignment of humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies to the war-torn country.

“These medicines will be handed over to the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul and will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The assistance was dispatched on a special flight that last night brought to Delhi from Kabul ten Indians and 94 Afghans, including members of the Afghan minority community. The minority community members carried with them 2 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib and some ancient Hindu manuscripts.

Under “Operation Devi Shakti”, a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan. They comprise 448 Indians and 206 Afghans, who include members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community. Some 565 people, including 438 Indians, were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August.

This is the first time India has sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in Kabul in August, dislodging the Ashraf Ghani government. The step is significant since it comes despite the fact that India has not recognised the Taliban regime. It is likely to be followed by sending a huge consignment of wheat to the embattled nation for the Afghan people.

Published : December 12, 2021

By : The Statesman

