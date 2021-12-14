Ex-Hong Kong nogul Jimmy Lai avoids longer jail term for now

Veteran pro-democracy activists Chow Hang Tung, Gwyneth Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan were among a total of eight defendants sentenced Monday over their roles in events to commemorate the June 4, 1989, crackdown in Beijing. Lee, a former lawmaker, was given a term of 14 months, to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.

However, Chow and Ho, who weren't already serving jail sentences, received terms of 12 months and six months, respectively.

Lai offered a defiant responses to his conviction before the hearing Monday, saying through his lawyer that he was willing to share the burden with those "who shed their blood on June 4th to proclaim truth, justice and goodness." Chow denounced the convictions as "one step in the systemic erasure of history, both of the Tiananmen Massacre and Hong Kong's own history of civic resistance."