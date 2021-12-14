Billionaire Elon Musk named Time’s Person of the Year for 2021

According to Time magazine:

"This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars. His start-up rocket company, SpaceX, has leapfrogged Boeing and others to own America's spacefaring future. His car company, Tesla, controls two-thirds of the multibillion-dollar electric-vehicle market it pioneered and is valued at a cool $1 trillion. That has made Musk, with a net worth of more than $250 billion, the richest private citizen in history, at least on paper. He's a player in robots and solar, cryptocurrency and climate, brain-computer implants to stave off the menace of artificial intelligence and underground tunnels to move people and freight at super speeds. He dominates Wall Street: 'The way finance works now is that things are valuable not based on their cash flows but on their proximity to Elon Musk,' Bloomberg columnist Matt Levine wrote in February, after Musk's "Gamestonk!!" tweet vaulted the meme-stock craze into the stratosphere."

The multibillionaire has also elicited scorn over the years - even more so over the course of the pandemic as he spread misinformation about the coronavirus and downplayed the risks.

NBC's announcement earlier this year that he would host "Saturday Night Live" drew intense backlash, including from SNL cast members. Shortly after the news, Musk tweeted, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," adding a purple devil emoji.

When Musk appeared on the show in May, he revealed possibly for the first time that he is on the autism spectrum.

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL," he said on the show. "Or at least the first to admit it. So I won't make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don't worry, I'm pretty good at running 'human' in emulation mode."

(Former SNL cast member Dan Aykroyd has been vocal about his own Asperger's diagnosis.)

Time's Person of the Year designation is not necessarily an award; it is an acknowledgment of a person or group of people who have influenced society. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received the nod in 2020, and teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg received it in 2019.