German police raid anti-vaxxers, Scholz condemns extremist threat

"A small, extremist minority in our country has turned against our society, our democracy, our community and state," Scholz told Bundestag lawmakers on Wednesday in his first address to parliament.

The new chancellor insisted a large majority of citizens support measures to stem the pandemic, reinforcing his plea for Germans to get fully vaccinated and receive booster shots.

Germany's latest bout of coronavirus infections has been attributed to lagging vaccination rates, with more than 13 million adults not inoculated. Plans to make shots compulsory risks inciting further opposition, and authorities have warned that the threat of violence is on the rise.