No large-scale lockdown due to high vaccination rate: Hanoi authorities

Addressing a meeting of the Standing Committee of Hà Nội Party Committee today, Hà Nội Party Secretary Đinh Tiến Dũng said given that the situation was still under control, especially with the high vaccination rate, the city’s authorities were not planning any widespread shutdown.

The city authorities are focusing on improving local healthcare capacity to deal with outbreaks, in line with the spirit of Government’s Directive 128 on safe, flexible adaptation to the pandemic.

The Hà Nội Party Committee requested the Hà Nội People’s Committee to direct the arrangement of mobile medical stations, strengthening the grassroots medical capacity to respond to all outbreak scenarios and levels, to avoid being ‘taken by surprise.’

The first order of business is to address problems and policies related to purchasing medical supplies and diagnostic machines to ramp up testing capacity, as well as policies on sufficient compensation for healthcare workers and other volunteers taking part in the COVID-19 response.

Dũng said that the whole political system as well as the public must “engage with determination in efforts to protect the capital city against the pandemic," and especially remain cautious and careful during upcoming holidays like Christmas and New Year’s Eve to avoid massive spreading of the virus.