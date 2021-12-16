Myanmar in collaboration with China to produce Covid vaccine: SAC chairman

He revealed the information during the meeting (18/2021) of the SAC held in Nay Pyi Taw on December 13, State-run TV and newspapers reported.

“Although the Omicron virus has not touched the country yet, it is spreading to some neighbouring and regional countries. As such, it is necessary to take measures to prevent the infection of such virus in Myanmar. It is reported that those who have been vaccinated would have the least impact of the infection. If the infection rate is high, treatment will be given at the hospitals and clinics where preparations have been made,” the Senior General said.

When it comes to Covid-19 vaccination, he said, a total of 42,771,600 units of Covid-19 vaccines including those purchased by the State, those donated by foreign countries to the State and the military, those privately donated and those donated by the China-Myanmar Friendship Association for the Myanmar-China border areas have arrived in the country. One more million doses of vaccine purchased from Russia will arrive in Myanmar this month. And China will donate more vaccines, he said.