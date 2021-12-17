[Malaysia] No benefits without booster

“If these group of individuals still have not got their booster shots after February 2022, their vaccination status will be changed to ‘incomplete’,” the Health Minister told a press conference in Parliament yesterday.

He said those whose status has been changed to “incomplete” would not be able to enjoy the benefits of those who are deemed to have completed their vaccination.

Sinovac vaccine recipients are among those who must get booster shots by the February deadline.

Meanwhile, those above 60 years old, irrespective of vaccines type, will also be required to get their booster shot.

Khairy said this was in line with recommendation by the World Health Organisation’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE).

He added that the Covid-19 Immunisation Booster Task Force had approved and adopted the recommendation on Dec 8.

At present, Khairy said that the vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac and AstraZeneca have been approved for use as booster shots.

He added those above 18 should also get their booster shots.