[Malaysia] No benefits without booster

“If these group of individuals still have not got their booster shots after February 2022, their vaccination status will be changed to ‘incomplete’,” the Health Minister told a press conference in Parliament yesterday.
He said those whose status has been changed to “incomplete” would not be able to enjoy the benefits of those who are deemed to have completed their vaccination.
Sinovac vaccine recipients are among those who must get booster shots by the February deadline.
Meanwhile, those above 60 years old, irrespective of vaccines type, will also be required to get their booster shot.
Khairy said this was in line with recommendation by the World Health Organisation’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE).
He added that the Covid-19 Immunisation Booster Task Force had approved and adopted the recommendation on Dec 8.
At present, Khairy said that the vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac and AstraZeneca have been approved for use as booster shots.
He added those above 18 should also get their booster shots.
Booster dosing started nationwide on Oct 13 for fully vaccinated individuals to ensure the immunity received after completing their doses can be maintained for an optimal period, especially against the Delta variant.
Last month, Khairy stressed that Malaysia could face a new wave of Covid-19 infections if the administration of booster doses was not accelerated.
In a tweet later yesterday, he said in line with the government’s effort to ramp up the booster shots vaccination drive, mega PPV (vaccination centres) will be reopened starting with the Klang Valley.
“All 60 and above or Sinovac recipients must get a booster latest by February 2022 to keep (their) fully vaccinated status.
“You will get your booster appointment on MySejahtera 180 days after the second dose (Pfizer or AstraZeneca) or 90 days after the second dose (Sinovac).
“You can also contact GPs near you at https://vaksincovid.protecthealth.com.my/find to register on the waiting list,” he said.
By RAHIMY RAHIM and MARTIN CARVALHO
Published : December 17, 2021
By : The Star
