Unesco lists Malaysian handwoven fabric songket as a cultural heritage

The listing was decided by a committee comprising 24 member states of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, chaired by Sri Lanka.

"MOTAC, through the National Heritage Department, nominated songket under the Unesco List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This intangible cultural heritage nomination document was submitted to the Unesco Secretariat on March 31 last year,” said a statement.