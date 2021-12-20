Hong Kong voters stay away from patriots-only election in rejection of Beijings control

Several registered voters said they found the exercise futile, with no candidate they wanted to vote for.

"I find no representation in the election," said Michael, 28, who gave only his first name, fearing repercussions for boycotting the vote. His preferred candidate, Gwyneth Ho, is one of dozens in jail for participating in a primary election for the pro-democracy camp. "It is irrelevant."

Of the more than 1 million who voted, many were seniors, traditionally a core demographic for the city's pro-Beijing camp. Francis Mok, 81, who cast his vote in North Point Community Hall, said he supports the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing party. He said he believes they are a force for stability.

Ginger Leung, 65, said she rejected the social unrest of 2019. She said she voted Sunday because she "realized the need to love the country in order to maintain stable lives."

The most recent election in Hong Kong before Sunday's vote was held at the end of 2019, after months of protests against Beijing's increased control over the territory. More than 71 percent of registered voters cast ballots in district council races - some waited hours as lines snaked around buildings - granting the pro-democracy opposition a historic landslide win.

Opposition activists, hoping to build on that success, held a primary vote in 2020 to select the best candidates for the legislative council elections. More than 600,000 voted; the result was a slate of radical pro-democracy candidates who advocated for Hong Kong to regain more autonomy from Beijing. Most of the candidates have been detained since February and denied bail, accused of "subversion" under the security law.

Many of the district councilors who were elected in 2019 have since been disqualified or fled the territory after the security law came into force.

In an effort to boost turnout, authorities offered free public transport and allowed Hong Kong residents living in mainland China to vote at three border checkpoints - to little effect.

Passengers at bus and subway stations were instead heading out to beaches or country parks. Hiking trails, malls and restaurants were crowded. Theme parks including Hong Kong Disneyland were crammed.

A 60-year-old woman characterized hiking on Sunday as a form of protest.

"See if we the elderly will vote in unison?" she told local media. "We will only hike in unison."

Chief Executive Carrie Lam dismissed concerns over sluggish participation as an indication that "the government is doing well." Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Lam said that she would not be responsible for low turnout.

Chinese state media throughout the day presented a different reality. China Daily, the Chinese Communist Party's English-language newspaper, said the city was "gripped by election enthusiasm." Wen Wei Po, another state-owned newspaper, focused on the 90 percent turnout among a voting bloc known as the election committee subsector, a group of around 1,500 pro-Beijing elites who have the power to elect the biggest bloc in the legislature.

But Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing stalwart running for reelection, made an emergency appeal for people to vote hours before polls closed.

"A number of people have traveled to other places with free transport instead of voting. ... All the public transport systems are full," she said, according to the South China Morning Post. "Naturally I hope to be able to return with high votes but currently it's very dicey."