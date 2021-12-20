A Taylor Swift fan party in Australia became a coronavirus super-spreader event with nearly 100 positive

The event, dubbed "On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party," took place Dec. 10 at the Metro Theatre in Sydney, a live music venue with a capacity of 1,100 people, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. It was billed as a celebration of the rerelease of Taylor Swift's 2012 album "Red."

On Thursday, public health authorities in New South Wales said in a statement that of the at least 97 confirmed cases of covid-19 that were tied to the party, "it is likely some of these cases have the Omicron variant of concern." It advised everyone who attended, as well as their close contacts, to get tested for the coronavirus and self-isolate for a week, under the state's public health guidelines for exposure.

NSW Health said it was reaching out to 600 people who attended the event and checked in via a contact tracing app to tell them they should test and isolate. The health department added that people who attended but did not check in with the app should do the same.

Cases in New South Wales are on the rise, with the state reporting 11,590 in the week ending Saturday evening, compared with 2,841 the week before. More than 93 percent of people in New South Wales who are 16 or older are fully vaccinated.

On a Facebook page for the event, organizers warned attendees on Tuesday that a person who tested positive for the coronavirus attended, saying they found out through "comments on our social media."

"We know this (is) a scary time for all and we want to continue to do all that we can to create safe events for everyone as the world moves forward and learns to live with Covid in the community," wrote the organizers, who said they were based in Adelaide and "were not on site on the night."