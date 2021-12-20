[Vietnam] Provinces ready to cope with Rai typhoon

The typhoon will move in a northeasterly direction from 10am on Tuesday at a speed of 15-20kph. The typhoon’s centre will be about 230km south of Hong Kong (China). Wind speeds will be between 60-90kph.
All vessels working in the danger zone are at high risk of being affected by strong winds, high waves and tornadoes.
The typhoon will continue to move in a northeasterly direction on Wednesday before weakening into a tropical depression. The centre of the tropical depression will be about 320km southeast Hong Kong. The strongest wind speeds will be under 40kph.
The western area of the East Sea will be at risk level four and coastal sea from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Phú Yên level three (five is the highest level).
To actively cope with the typhoon, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked concerned provinces and cities to implement guidance from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the national steering committee.
Localities will closely monitor ships that are sheltering in islands and at sea, guiding them to safe anchorage, especially those working in the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Archipelago and the northern area of the East Sea.
Provinces and cities from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Khánh Hòa must inspect, review and be ready to ensure the safety of dams and reservoirs, especially those under construction. They must proactively operate drainage and protect production.
Islands must not leave people on ships at anchorage and in aquaculture cages to ensure safety and proactively implement plans to relocate and evacuate people, especially in houses with a high risk of unsafety.
In Bạc Liêu Province, by Saturday night, the provincial Border Guards communicated with all ships working on the sea and gave them updated information about the typhoon.
As many as 140 people, including 28 foreigners, are working on wind power projects in the province. All of them have been notified and asked to move to a safe location.
Chairman of the Bạc Liêu People’s Committee Phạm Văn Thiều asked the Border Guards to work with other organisations to be ready to rescue and report regularly to the People’s Committee.
The central province of Phú Yên has experienced heavy rains and strong waves since Saturday afternoon due to the typhoon.
The province moved more than 3,800 people working in aquatic product raising cages to safe places.
The central province of Quảng Nam also had heavy rains in the past two days, raising the risks of flash floods and landslides.
The average rainfall will be about 80-150mm, and more than 200mm in some places.
Since Saturday afternoon, border guards in the province helped local residents to consolidate houses and bring boats to safe shelters. — VNS
Published : December 20, 2021
By : Vietnam News
