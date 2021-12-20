[Vietnam] Provinces ready to cope with Rai typhoon

The typhoon will move in a northeasterly direction from 10am on Tuesday at a speed of 15-20kph. The typhoon’s centre will be about 230km south of Hong Kong (China). Wind speeds will be between 60-90kph.

All vessels working in the danger zone are at high risk of being affected by strong winds, high waves and tornadoes.

The typhoon will continue to move in a northeasterly direction on Wednesday before weakening into a tropical depression. The centre of the tropical depression will be about 320km southeast Hong Kong. The strongest wind speeds will be under 40kph.

The western area of the East Sea will be at risk level four and coastal sea from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Phú Yên level three (five is the highest level).

To actively cope with the typhoon, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked concerned provinces and cities to implement guidance from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the national steering committee.

Localities will closely monitor ships that are sheltering in islands and at sea, guiding them to safe anchorage, especially those working in the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Archipelago and the northern area of the East Sea.