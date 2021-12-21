Novavax Covid vaccine wins European approval after months of delays

There's limited data on the effectiveness of Nuvaxovid against omicron, according to the European regulator.

The Maryland-based company's vaccine mimics the coronavirus's spike protein, sparking an immune response that prepares the body for a real infection. The vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to transport than some messenger RNA shots. The vaccine also shows strong potential in mix-and-match booster campaigns, relying on an approach that has been used for many years in vaccines against hepatitis, meningitis and other diseases, according to the vaccine alliance, Gavi.

It also broadens Europe's arsenal as the virus continues to spread. Novavax and the European Commission announced a supply agreement for as many as 200 million doses of the vaccine in August.

"An authorization from the commission would deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the EU during a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization," Stanley Erck, Novavax's CEO, wrote in the statement.