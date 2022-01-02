Former chairman of Hà Nội receives eight years imprisonment

According to the indictment, Chung abused his position and power to illegally interfere in bidding activities for a deal on the digitisation of business registration documents in 2016 at the city’s Department of Planning and Investment.

Later, he asked the department to allow Nhật Cường Company to pilot digitalisation of the bidding package for the personal purpose of making the company win the bid and enjoy the benefits, causing losses of over VNĐ26.5 billion (US$1.16 million) to the State budget.

Chung’s activities were defined as violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences, in accordance with Article 89 of the Law on Bidding.

Other defendants in the case were prosecuted for violating bidding regulations causing serious consequences.

They are Bùi Quang Huy, general director of Nhật Cường Company -- who held the highest role in the case, planned and worked with Chung to illegally act on the bidding; Nguyễn Văn Tứ, Phạm Thị Kim Tuyến, Phạm Thị Thu Hường and Nguyễn Tiến Học, all officials of the Hà Nội Department of Planning and Investment; and business director of the Đông Kinh Development and Investment Co. Lê Duy Tuấn.