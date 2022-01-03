Talks in KL to end deadly Thai conflict

After two years of virtual negotiations between both sides, the face-to-face meeting will finally take place.

The separatists are from the powerful Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), a heavily armed group operating in four provinces, namely Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla, which make up Thailand’s Deep South.

The population in these provinces near the Malaysian border is predominantly Muslim Malays.

The facilitator for the talks is former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Rahim Noor (pic), who represents the Malaysian government.

He confirmed that the latest meeting would be held soon but said no date has been fixed yet.

“It is scheduled to be held in the middle of January, but the date has not been finalised,” he told The Star.

Rahim said the meetings had progressed “very well’’ but declined to provide details.

The negotiations involved representatives of the Thai government with chief negotiator Gen Wanlop Rugsanaoh and the BRN.

The relentless cycle of violence in southern Thailand began in 2004 and has claimed at least 7,000 lives to date.In May 2021, Thai security forces were reportedly in a three-hour standoff with two separatist insurgents in a small remote village in Yala, southern Thailand.