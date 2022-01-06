Thu, January 20, 2022

international

Xi inspects Beijing 2022 preparations

BEIJING - Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi visited the National Speed Skating Oval, Main Media Center, Athletes' Village, Games-time Operations Command Center and a winter sports training base, learning about Games preparatory work as well as Chinese athletes' preparations for the Games.

Xi also extended New Year greetings to athletes, coaches, volunteers and representatives of operation teams, media and scientific research staff.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

