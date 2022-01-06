Singapore hospitals well able to deal with increase in Covid-19 cases, ICU occupancy at 7%

Speaking at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 on Wednesday (Jan 5), Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, said public hospitals currently have more than 1,200 beds for adult and paediatric Covid-19 cases.

The current bed occupancy is under 28 per cent for adult patients, and public hospital ICU occupancy is less than 44 per cent for all critically ill patients.

Singapore recorded 842 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Tuesday, with 334 in the community. Of the 842 cases, 438 were of the new Omicron variant, with 91 local and the rest imported.

The weekly infection growth rate on Tuesday was 1.09, up from Monday’s 0.95, the first time since Nov 12 that the weekly infection growth rate is more than one.

Prof Mak added that hospitals have also cautiously started to clear some of the elective caseload of patients with less urgent conditions, whose operations and treatments had been deferred over the last three months.

He said: "We've also allowed the hospitals to redesignate some of the beds previously reserved for Covid-19 patients for use by non-Covid-19 patients at present, so that they are better able to cater to the needs of these patients at this time."

But he also warned that the authorities have been careful not to allow "excessive drawing down" of isolation and ICU beds for Covid-19, as the situation may change very quickly, given the highly transmissible Omicron variant.