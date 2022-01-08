New U.S. ambassador to Japan calls Japan-U.S. alliance ‘bulwark’ in Indo-Pacific region

Regarding the vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” that Japan has advocated since 2016, Emanuel said, “It was a way of seeing the region, seeing the alliance and seeing ... our North Star, what we’re building towards.”

During an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Washington on Wednesday, Emanuel, 62, called the Japan-U.S. alliance a “bulwark in that region.” He acknowledged the alliance is solid, but said, “It has to be strengthened at all times and nurtured for the future.”

Emanuel also said the security challenges posed by China and North Korea would be different from those of the past. Given that, he regards reinforcing the alliance as an urgent task for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden during the remaining three years of its current term.

Emanuel, a longtime Democrat, served as chief of staff, a key White House position, from 2009 to 2010 during the administration of then U.S. President Barack Obama. He supported Obama along with Biden, who was vice president at the time.