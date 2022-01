The giant panda released into wild captured by camera in Sichuan

Giant panda Xiaohetao, born on July 30, 2016, was released into the Longxi-Hongkou National Nature Reserve, a habitat for wild pandas, in Dujiangyan, southwest Chinas Sichuan Province in December, 2018, with the other giant panda named Qinxin. Xiaohetao was captured by infrared camera in November, 2021.