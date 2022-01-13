Thu, January 20, 2022

international

Japan’s Coronavirus infections top 10,000 for first time since September

New novel coronavirus cases exceeded 10,000 nationwide on Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 9, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun tally.

Tokyo confirmed 2,198 new infections on the day, topping 2,000 for the first time in four months, according to the metropolitan government. Tokyo last saw the number of new infections exceed 2,000 on Sept. 4, when it reached 2,370. Wednesday’s figure was 5.6 times the level a week earlier.

The Osaka prefectural government reported 1,711 new cases on Wednesday, the first time its number topped 1,000 since Sept. 15 and seven times the figure a week earlier.

The Okinawa prefectural government said 1,644 people were newly confirmed to be infected with the virus on Wednesday, its second-highest level of the pandemic. The record daily high for the prefecture is the 1,759 new cases logged on Saturday.

Related News

Published : January 13, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

China unveils plan to improve transportation networks by 2025

Published : Jan 20, 2022

China-Laos railway to bolster Thai industries and trade

Published : Jan 20, 2022

HCM City reports three new Omicron cases, first domestic infections

Published : Jan 20, 2022

S. Korean economy faces complicated downside risks: finance minister

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Latest News

Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Gems and jewellery exports ride out the Covid crisis

Published : Jan 20, 2022

New 20-baht polymer banknotes to be issued on March 24

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Despite setbacks, Arkhom sticks to growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.