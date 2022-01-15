NK fires two suspected ballistic missiles after US sanctions

The North fired what it claims to be hypersonic missiles on Jan. 5 and Tuesday, after a gap of more than two months of weapons tests in September and October. While analysts play down Pyongyang’s capability of mastering the technology in this area, the series of test-launches raise security concerns as hypersonic weapons can achieve more than five times the speed of sound and are difficult for existing missile defense systems to intercept.



“The US accusation of the DPRK’s legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense is an evident provocation and a gangster-like logic,” the statement said, referring to the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “If the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it.”



On Wednesday, the Joe Biden administration slapped its first sanctions over North Korea’s weapons program, following a series of weapons tests since last September. It imposed sanctions on five North Koreans living overseas –- one in Russia, and four in China -– over their roles in procuring goods for the country’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.



Washington is also pushing for stronger UN sanctions on North Korea, as part of a wider effort to put pressure on Pyongyang. But it is unclear whether China and Russia –- permanent members of the UN Security Council –- will support the US initiative.