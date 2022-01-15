World expects truce during Winter Games

Wang made the remark after a reporter sought his comments about the United States and its allies possibly continuing their military drills near China about the time the Games are open.

The resolution, adopted by the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, reflects the consensus of all UN members, Wang said.

The resolution, co-sponsored by 173 countries and adopted on Dec 2, asks all countries to observe the Olympic truce and stop hostile activities seven days before the Winter Olympic Games through to seven days after the end of the Winter Paralympic Games, according to Wang.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is a grand occasion of sports, the spokesman said, adding that all countries should observe the Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger－Together" and bring hope for humanity to overcome difficulties together through a successful Winter Olympics.