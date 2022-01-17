Undersea volcanic eruption’s shock waves led to tsunami in Japan, expert says

The eruption occurred Saturday afternoon off the island nation of Tonga, generating a series of waves that culminated in tsunami recorded across areas of Japan’s Pacific coast, according to Imamura’s analysis.

In tsunami triggered when earthquakes create changes to the topography of the seafloor, the period of the surface waves usually ranges from 10 minutes to an hour, according to Imamura. In particular, when tsunami travel long distances, the period tends to be longer.

In contrast, the latest tsunami observed in Japan had periods of just a few minutes and moved up and down quickly.