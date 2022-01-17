Russian troops to stay near Ukrainian border amid NATO pressure: Kremlin

"We find it necessary to keep those troops due to a very tense situation and very unfriendly environment," Peskov said in an interview with U.S. broadcaster CNN.

Russia has to take measures of precaution in response to NATO military build-up, drills and frequent flights of fighter jets and reconnaissance planes near the Russian borders, he said.

However, Russia is not considering a military action even if negotiations with the United States and NATO on security guarantees fail, Peskov stressed.