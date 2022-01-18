Vietnam govt to slash VAT from 10% to 8% in 2022

The move has been said to amount to a VND49.4 trillion (US$2.17 billion) tax break for businesses, nearly three times the tax cut they received throughout 2021, according to finance minister Hồ Đức Phớc.

Phớc said the Government favoured VAT reduction over income tax reduction because a VAT cut will help all businesses, not just those who reported profit.

According to the minister, a majority of firms would be eligible for the VAT cut with the exceptions of firms in the fields of telecommunications, banking and finance, property development, mining and metallurgy, refinery and petrochemicals, among others.

Products and services that were not required to pay VAT tax or at 5 per VAT tax or under special VAT tax are not affected by the cut.

According to a proposal put forward by the Ministry of Finance, firms may even include expenses incurred in their efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in income tax forms.

Economists and firms have voiced their concern over how a 2 per cent reduction in VAT may not be able to produce the intended effect to boost consumption and business activities in 2022. Others lamented over the date on which the cut will take effect February 1, saying it's a missed opportunity to give consumption a massive boost right before the Lunar New Year.