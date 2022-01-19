[India] National peak of Covid cases may come in 2-3 weeks: SBI Research

So, while the third wave seems to have achieved its peak in Mumbai, if other districts also implement strict measures to control the virus spread, the national peak may come within 2-3 weeks after the Mumbai peak, the report said.

It added that the share of vacant beds has seen an increase at all major centres, indicating India is much well-prepared to tackle the ongoing wave.

In Mumbai, case share is maximum in the 30-39 age group, while death count is maximum in the 60-69 age bracket.

Active beds to total capacity have also come down from the second wave, the report said.