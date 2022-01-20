[Japan] Omicron spreading rapidly among children

Particularly notable amid the current spread of the omicron variant is the rapid rise in infections among children aged under 10, and the spread among family members. Although 90% of infected children are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, municipalities and experts are concerned about the increased risk of serious illness if the virus spreads to elderly people.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of child patients since around last week,” said the director of Hosaka Kodomo Clinic in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward.

Since the second week of this month, when the number of suspected infections began increasing sharply, the clinic has tested up to about 20 patients a day. Of the 12 people who tested positive this month at the clinic, eight were aged under 10. Their symptoms have tended to be mild, such as a fever and runny nose.

“Up until the fifth wave of the infection, children who came in with a fever rarely tested positive in an antigen test,” the director said. “But now, there’s a good chance that an examinee will test positive.”