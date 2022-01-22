Vietnam, Cambodia enjoy thriving ties: Foreign Ministers

Despite COVID-19, the bilateral trade surged nearly 80 per cent to reach US$10 billion last year.

In 2021, Vietnamese companies poured more than $88.9 million in four new projects in Cambodia.

This raised Việt Nam’s total investment to over $2.84 billion, making it one of the five largest foreign investors in the neighbouring country.

The two FMs agreed to strengthen cooperation and enforce agreements reached by both countries’ leaders on land border demarcation and marker planting.

Sơn also underscored the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability as well as freedom of navigation and aviation security in the region, saying that disputes must be settled via peaceful negotiations on the basis of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

It is necessary to push for talks to finalise a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, he said.