Vietnamese Zen Master Thích Nhất Hạnh dies at 95

Hạnh was born in 1926 at Quảng Điền District, Thừa Thiên-Huế Province. He later joined Từ Hiếu Temple in Huế as a novice monk at the age of 16.

The famous Zen master was not only a monk but also a culturalist, writer, poet, scholar and calligrapher.

He was known for giving public lectures on mindfulness and peace to tens of thousands of people worldwide. He also founded Plum Village monasteries in France and Thailand.

He is the author of more than 120 books in Vietnamese, English and French.

Some of his famous books published in Việt Nam include ‘Đường xưa mây trắng’ (Old Path White Clouds), ‘Phép lạ của sự tỉnh thức’ (The Miracle of Mindfulness) and ‘Giận’ (Anger: Wisdom for Cooling the Flames).