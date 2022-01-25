Vietnam a rising star in Southeast Asia’s startup scene

A report by Nextrans said that there were about 3,800 startups in Viet Nam, of which four were unicorns and 11 were valued at over US$100 million.

In 2021, investment poured into Vietnamese startups reached more than $1.3 billion. Fintech was the leading sector in terms of total deal value, with two deals worth over $100 million.

Notably, VNLife successfully raised more than $250 million in a Series B funding round in July. In December, Momo followed suit with an investment of $200 million.

After Fintech, e-commerce is the second most attractive sector to investors. Tiki made the largest contribution with a Series E funding round of $258 million led by AIA.

Undoubtedly, Viet Nam has emerged as a startup hub that is catching up with countries like Indonesia and Singapore, the report added.

Speaking at The National Startup Festival 2022, Pham Tan Cong, president of Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), noted that Vietnamese people have a strong startup spirit.